CCMA Awards 2021

Tickets for the 2021 CCMA Awards are on sale now. This November marks the return of the CCMA Awards happening live in London, Ontario from the Budweiser Gardens on November 29. The biggest night in country music for Canadian country music fans!

Ticket link HERE --> Budweiser Gardens

Be a part of Canadian country music's biggest night! The CCMA Awards Show is a two-hour television special live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

Performers and presenters for the 2021 CCMA Awards Show will be announced closer to November 29th.