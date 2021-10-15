iHeartRadio
18°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

CCMA Awards 2021

CCMA 2021

Tickets for the 2021 CCMA Awards are on sale now.  This November marks the return of the CCMA Awards happening live in London, Ontario from the Budweiser Gardens on November 29.  The biggest night in country music for Canadian country music fans!

Ticket link HERE -->  Budweiser Gardens

Be a part of Canadian country music's biggest night! The CCMA Awards Show is a two-hour television special live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

Performers and presenters for the 2021 CCMA Awards Show will be announced closer to November 29th.

  • Taste of Clearview

    Taste of Clearview

    Returning for a second year the Taste of Clearview, featuring mouth-watering culinary experiences throughout Clearview Township, runs from Friday, October 15 to Sunday, November 14, 2021. 
  • BFF_logo-300x137

    24th Annual Barrie Film Festival !

    The 24th Annual Barrie Film Festival have some great films just for you you Sept 23 - Oct 3, plus some great post screening tasty treat ideas!
  • Kacey Musgraves

    Kacey Musgraves Live "star-crossed: unveiled" Headlining Tour

    Kacey Musgraves announces special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled, “star-crossed: unveiled” is promoted by AEG Presents. She is coming to Scotiabank Arena on January 24, 2022
  • Lindsay Ell wAnt me back Tour TO

    Lindsay Ell - wAnt me back Tour

    Lindsay Ell is bringing her wAnt me back Tour to The Axis Club (formerly The Mod Club) in Toronto on November 25th with special guest Robyn Ottolini!
  • Kane Brown Tour 2021

    Kane Brown at Scotiabank Arena

    Kane Brown's BLESSED & FREE Tour is coming to Scotiabank Arena on November 19th - featuring Jordan Davis and Restless Road!
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca