Charlee's Run (virtual)

The 5th Annual Charlee's Run is happening virtually May 8th, 2021 in honour of all those who have experienced prenatal and infant loss. Proceeds will purchase Panda Bedded Warmers with Resuscitation Units for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's Obstetrics Department.

Don’t miss out on two chances to win big with Charlee’s Run 50/50! $1000 early bird raffle draw takes place Friday, April 16th and the main raffle with guaranteed $5,000 prize will take place Saturday, May 8th, 2021!

We're inviting everyone to join in #RunningTogetherApart on May 8th.

To register, purchase 50/50 tickets or make a donation, please visit CharleesRun.com