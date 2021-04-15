iHeartRadio
Charlee's Run (virtual)

Charlee's Run

The 5th Annual Charlee's Run is happening virtually May 8th, 2021 in honour of all those who have experienced prenatal and infant loss.  Proceeds will purchase Panda Bedded Warmers with Resuscitation Units for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's Obstetrics Department. 

Don’t miss out on two chances to win big with Charlee’s Run 50/50! $1000 early bird raffle draw takes place Friday, April 16th and the main raffle with guaranteed $5,000 prize will take place Saturday, May 8th, 2021!

We're inviting everyone to join in #RunningTogetherApart on May 8th.

To register, purchase 50/50 tickets or make a donation, please visit CharleesRun.com

  • Kane Brown Tour 2021

    Kane Brown at Scotiabank Arena

    Kane Brown's BLESSED & FREE Tour is coming to Scotiabank Arena on November 19th - featuring Jordan Davis and Restless Road!
  • 25th tender hearts gala 2

    25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala (Virtual)

    Seasons Centre invites you to the VIRTUAL 25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala: Silver Linings Jubilee taking place on Friday, April 23rd. - Your hosts, Jason McCoy and Carey Moran will take guests through a spectacular evening of musical entertainment, comedy, an online auction and more!
  • Country Cares Drive In Concert April 14 Update

    Country Cares At Blue Mountain

    POSTPONED!! Two days. Three shows. Nine artists. All on one stage! COUNTRY CARES  now happening Friday Sept 10th and Saturday Sept 11th at Blue Mountain! Featuring David Boyd Janes, Kansas Stone, Jason McCoy, and many more! Tickets are limited for this this drive-in country music event, so gets yours NOW before they sell out!
