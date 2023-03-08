Chris Lane at Casino Rama Resort - July 13th 2023

Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.4 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 2X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” "Ain't Even Met You Yet," HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 collaboration “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat.” The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He’s scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. Lane is headlining his FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR nationwide now after sharing the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay.