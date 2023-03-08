iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Chris Lane at Casino Rama Resort - July 13th 2023

Chris Lane at Casino Rama

Chris Lane

Thursday, July 13th at Casino Rama Resort

 SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005E6174A80C9A

Introducing Chris Lane, the country star with “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow). Lane has over 1.6 billion on-demand streams and three #1s to date with the platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3-time platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix”.

About Chris Lane

Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.4 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 2X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” "Ain't Even Met You Yet," HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 collaboration “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat.” The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He’s scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. Lane is headlining his FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR nationwide now after sharing the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay.

3
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca