Chris Young at Casino Rama Resort May 9th 2024

Chris Young: Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour at Casino Rama Resort.

Thursday, May 9th, 2024

Pre-sale: Wednesday, Jan 10 @ 10am EST on Ticketmaster

(MCR and Facebook. Pre-sale codes are required)

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Friday, Jan 12 @ 10am EST

Multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young has been listed among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade and accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, over 5 Billion on-demand streams, multiple award nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. The hitmaker brings us 13 number 1 singles, including “Famous Friends,” At The End Of A Bar” and “Getting’ You Home.”