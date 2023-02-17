Coldest Night of the Year with The Orillia Lighthouse

• HOW: To accomplish our goal, we're looking for 100 team captains (of all shapes, sizes and ages) who will recruit 7-12 friends to their team, with a goal of raising $1000-2000 per team. Of course, we're also looking for a whole pile of walkers to join each of our teams and help us raise the funds. Our Goal is 1000 walkers

The Lighthouse is encouraging Orillia and its surrounding residents to team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family friendly, WINTERRIFIC

fundraising walk takes place on the evening of Saturday, February 25, 2023, and supports people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in Simcoe County.

Tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY with events taking place in 150 cities, towns, and communities across the country. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of The Lighthouse in providing much-needed support.

The Orillia and the surrounding area, walk begins and ends at Twin Lake Secondary School, located at 381 Birch St, Orillia, ON L3V 2P5. Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route and can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also receive don iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night.

This is The Lighthouse 10th year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, with a fundraising goal of $200,000.00. An expected 1000 walkers with 100 teams, including staff and friends of The Lighthouse are expected to brave the cold winter's night.

Our Lead Sponsor Farris Realty,

Community Sponsor IUAT, Kia Orillia

The Lighthouse has been serving Orillia and surrounding area for 30 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit their inhouse community in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.