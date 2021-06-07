Communities Connecting for Children - Kids Got Talent

Communities Connecting for Children

Rockin' on the dock, dancin' on the deck!

Spring into Summer with Communities Connecting for Children's first Annual & Virtual Kids Got Talent!

If you have a unique talent to share, show us what you've got! Contest is open from June 1st - July 5th.

Individual Age Groups/Categories include:

4-6 years old

7-9 years old

10-13 years old

14+

Groups

To Enter the Contest please CLICK HERE

Prizes include:

- Chrombooks for winners

- Cash Prizes for runner ups and Groups

- PLUS Draw Prizes to be raffled for Participants!

Follow the Contest on socials:

Facebook - @communitiesconnectingforchildren

Instagram - @communitiesconnecting_

Judges include: Josh Duncan from Bounce 104.1, Lauren and Sabrina Argue of The Argues band, plus more to be announced!