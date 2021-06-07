Communities Connecting for Children - Kids Got Talent
Communities Connecting for Children
Rockin' on the dock, dancin' on the deck!
Spring into Summer with Communities Connecting for Children's first Annual & Virtual Kids Got Talent!
If you have a unique talent to share, show us what you've got! Contest is open from June 1st - July 5th.
Individual Age Groups/Categories include:
4-6 years old
7-9 years old
10-13 years old
14+
Groups
To Enter the Contest please CLICK HERE
Prizes include:
- Chrombooks for winners
- Cash Prizes for runner ups and Groups
- PLUS Draw Prizes to be raffled for Participants!
Follow the Contest on socials:
Facebook - @communitiesconnectingforchildren
Instagram - @communitiesconnecting_
Judges include: Josh Duncan from Bounce 104.1, Lauren and Sabrina Argue of The Argues band, plus more to be announced!