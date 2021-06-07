iHeartRadio
Communities Connecting for Children - Kids Got Talent

Rockin' on the dock, dancin' on the deck!  

Spring into Summer with Communities Connecting for Children's first Annual & Virtual Kids Got Talent!  

If you have a unique talent to share, show us what you've got!  Contest is open from June 1st - July 5th.  

Individual Age Groups/Categories include:
4-6 years old
7-9 years old
10-13 years old
14+
Groups 

To Enter the Contest please CLICK HERE

Prizes include:
- Chrombooks for winners
- Cash Prizes for runner ups and Groups 
- PLUS Draw Prizes to be raffled for Participants!

Follow the Contest on socials:
Facebook - @communitiesconnectingforchildren
Instagram - @communitiesconnecting_ 

Judges include:  Josh Duncan from Bounce 104.1, Lauren and Sabrina Argue of The Argues band, plus more to be announced! 

