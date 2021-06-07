Country Cares 2.0
Get ready for a weekend full of live country music at the Blue Mountain Inn in partnership with CountryFest Productions to benefit the Unison Benevolent Fund.
Countryfest Productions Presents Country Cares 2.0 featuring Jade Eagleson headlining BOTH Friday and Saturday nights!
July 9th and 10th - Drive-In style concert at Blue Mountain Village
$10 from every ticket will go towards Unison Fund
Click here to purchase tickets
Friday, July 9 - 6pm to 11pm
Marshall Dane, Leah Daniels, Rivertown Saints, Jade Eagleson
$219 per vehicle
Saturday, July 10 - 12pm to 5pm
Jesse Slack, Jess & Tay, Andrew Hyatt, Jason Blaine
$179 per vehicle
Saturday, July 10th - 6:30pm to 11pm
Evan Farrell, Tianna Woods, Owen Barney, Jade Eagleson
$219 per vehicle
