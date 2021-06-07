Get ready for a weekend full of live country music at the Blue Mountain Inn in partnership with CountryFest Productions to benefit the Unison Benevolent Fund.

Countryfest Productions Presents Country Cares 2.0 featuring Jade Eagleson headlining BOTH Friday and Saturday nights!

July 9th and 10th - Drive-In style concert at Blue Mountain Village



$10 from every ticket will go towards Unison Fund



Friday, July 9 - 6pm to 11pm

Marshall Dane, Leah Daniels, Rivertown Saints, Jade Eagleson

$219 per vehicle



Saturday, July 10 - 12pm to 5pm

Jesse Slack, Jess & Tay, Andrew Hyatt, Jason Blaine

$179 per vehicle



Saturday, July 10th - 6:30pm to 11pm

Evan Farrell, Tianna Woods, Owen Barney, Jade Eagleson

$219 per vehicle