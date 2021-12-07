iHeartRadio
Darci Lynne - Feb 19 2022 at Casino Rama

Darci Lynne

Darci Lynne – My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)

Saturday, February 19

SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Tickets are $38/$48/$58/$68/$78/$88

Singer / Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 87M views on AGT’s YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in  the  history  of  the  show. She won  the  hearts  of  America  with her sweetheart  disposition  and undeniable talent. Darci Lynne has kicked off her “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) National Tour where she is sharing her passion for performance and bringing her enchanting show back on stage.  

