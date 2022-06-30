Dean Brody and Friends - Sept 24th 2022 at Budweiser Stage

Multi-platinum, iconic Canadian artist Dean Brody is getting ready for the biggest year of shows in his career as he gears up for a run of headlining stops across Canada. To celebrate being able to reconnect with fans in person again, Brody has released his new single “Where’d You Learn How To Do That;” a fun, upbeat track, showing off his country roots, that will anchor his live show in 2022. As the top-selling internationally signed country artist in the world, with today’s release it’s easy to see how Brody has become Canadian country music royalty.

“I can’t wait to hit the road and share this new music,” said Brody. “It’s been a while since we had a song that brings a party like this one does, so I’m hoping everyone loves it as much as I do. Super fired up to see everyone this summer, I think we’re all ready to have fun again.”

Following his landmark year in 2021 where Brody claimed the title of most listened to domestic artist since 2020, the multi-award winning entertainer is embarking on the biggest year of live shows in his career, which will kick off this summer. In addition to his headlining stops at Festival Country Lotbinière and Dauphin Country Fest, Brody will also host a sure-to-be sold-out show in his hometown of Fort Steele later this summer. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Brody’s channels for some of the biggest shows yet to be announced.

Not one to ever slow down, Brody has been busy the past year setting records and marking major career milestones. 2021 saw the acclaimed artist land his sixth and seventh number ones at Canadian country radio on back-to-back duets with his history-making track “Boys” feat. country music’s fastest rising star Mickey Guyton and “More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” with labelmate Jade Eagleson. He also secured his 18th CCMA Award, landing the “Top Selling Canadian Single” with his #1 track feat. The Reklaws, “Can’t Help Myself.” Getting ready for what is sure to be his biggest year yet, Brody kicked off 2022 by earning a JUNO Awards nomination for Country Album of the Year and securing his first TRIPLE-PLATINUM single with “Bring Down The House,” making him only the second artist in Canadian history to ever achieve this status on a single.