You might not realize it, but Spring is a challenging time for Food Banks. The big Christmas donations have come and gone... but the community is always in need.

So we've partnered with Georgian Chevrolet to launch the 'Spring time Feeding Families Food Drive'.

We'll be broadcasting live from Pet Valu in the Huronia Mall in Midland on Saturday, March 25th from 11am - 2pm as well as from the Orillia Square Mall on Saturday, April 1st from 11am - 2pm when you can come by can drop off gift cards or food donations.

What’s raised in your community, stays in your community. Proudly sponsored by Georgian Chevrolet, Driven by life around here.



Below are links for you to donate to the food bank of your choice in Simcoe County:

Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank



Salvation Army - Midland



Barrie Food Bank



Elmvale & District Food Bank



St. Vincent de Paul, St. Anne's Food Bank - Penetanguishene



Innisfil Community Church



The Sharing Place Food Centre Orillia



Salvation Army Barrie



Barrie Bayside Mission



Salvation Army Orillia



Good Shepherd Food Bank - Alliston



Angus Food Bank



Helping Hand Food Bank - Bradford



Salvation Army - Collingwood



Beaver Valley Outreach - Thornbury