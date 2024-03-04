Food banks and charities in Canada are bracing for quite an increase in demand this year. Traditionally, spring has been a challenging time for food donations and that’s why we need your help now, more than ever before.



This year Bounce 104.1, Pure Country 106 and CTV Barrie have partnered with Access Storage for our Feeding Families Food Drive.



This month, we'll be live in some areas around Simcoe County collecting food & money donations for our local food banks.

What’s raised in your community, stays in your community. Proudly sponsored by Access Storage.



March 14 th – We’ll be live at Midland Foodland from 4pm – 7pm.



March 21 st – We’ll be in Barrie(TBD) from 4pm – 7pm.



March 28 th – We’ll be live at Country Produce in Orillia from 4pm – 7pm.



Consider stopping by these locations while we’re there and make a donation. Every item and dollar will make a difference!