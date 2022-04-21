FIRST ANNUAL INNISFIL ONION FEST!

PRESENTED BY: INNISFIL COMMUNITY EVENTS

https://www.innisfilonionfest.ca

June 17-19, 2022 Innisfil Recreation Complex

Ticket Info Children 12 & Under: FREE 13+: Only $5

Welcome to the first annual Innisfil Onion Festival! This three-day event captures Innisfil’s vibrancy while celebrating the unique heritage and culture of our community.

This is one of the many events presented by Innisfil Community Events. What began as Summerfest and evolved into Ribfest, has now grown to become OnionFest! This exciting event takes the best from the past summer festivals to create an amazing new experience. It will highlight the abundance of food grown in Simcoe County, which has sustained residents since settling here in 1820. In fact, one of Canada’s largest onion farmers is located right here!

Join us as we foster community spirit, celebrate local talent, businesses and culture while exploring a little ‘taste’ of our local history.