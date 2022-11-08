George Canyon at The Ranch 2.0 - February 23, 2023

George Canyon Our Country Tour 2023 at The Ranch 2.0 FEBRUARY 23, 2023 7:30 PM

To purchase tickets, visit Ticket link: https://www.universe.com/events/george-canyon-at-the-ranch-20-concert-hall-tickets-KD7WBY

George Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000’s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few. He has been inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 12 albums, and was recently presented a certified Platinum Award for his debut album ‘One Good Friend’. With country hits like Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’ Thinkin’, Daughters of the Sun, I Got This, I Want You To Live, Slow Dance and many, many more, he is also highly regarded humanitarian, strong supporter of the military, and, most important, a proud father and devoted husband.

George Canyon’s new single ‘THE SPEED OF LIFE’ is available now.