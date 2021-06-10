Green Haven Shelter for Women - 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

July 2-26th inclusive at Bonair Golf Club in Coldwater

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Haven opted to host the event throughout the month of July, allowing for participants to book at their leisure throughout the month of July.

INCLUDES LUNCH, RAFFLE, PRIZES, & KEEPSAKE GIFT

in support of women & their children making the transition from violence & abuse to safety & independence.

To register, call (705) 345-2332 or email fundraiser@ghws.ca

A message from Green Haven:

Green Haven Shelter for Women relies on our community to help offset the funding short-fall in operating dollars

and our annual golf tournament is our premier fundraising event. In the Winter of 2019, we moved into our

brand new shelter facility realizing a decade-long dream. Your support is more important than ever to ensure we

can provide residential and community-based services to women and their children. In the midst of the COVID-19

pandemic thus far, we have served 70 women and children in our residential program and 626 women in our

community outreach & transition programs. Our crisis team has also responded to over 300 crisis calls in the past

year alone. We served 61 residential clients from April to December 2020, including women and their children.

We are looking forward to hosting another exciting tournament and anticipate your joining us. Your support in

serving our community as a vital contributor truly does make a difference!