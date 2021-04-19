iHeartRadio
Gutsy Walk (Virtual)

Walk with us virtually as we come together coast-to-coast on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada connects communities across Canada in our collective mission to find the cures and to improve lives of everyone affected by Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. Yet people don't always talk about these devastating diseases.

Join thousands of Canadians on Sunday, June 6th and let everyone living with Crohn’s or colitis know that they’re not alone.

From the comfort of your home, neighbourhood or local park, take part in Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s annual Gutsy Walk where together as one we walk to stop Crohn’s and colitis.

Register, donate or volunteer at gutsywalk.ca
Registered Gutsy Walk participants will have the opportunity to:

• Receive a Gutsy Walk T-Shirt by raising $100 or more
• Join our Top Pledge Earner Club by raising $1,000 or more

Register and fundraise today! Your contribution is critical to supporting groundbreaking research and programs.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

