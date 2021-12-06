Help us Build CTV Barrie's Toy Mountain !!

We'll be making our way around Simcoe County to help with CTV's Toy Mountain initiative.

Join us on site for these events.

When you see the Herbert's Boots & Western Wear / Pure Country 106 Bus in partnership with Hammond Transportation, come by and drop off a new toy or gift card.

Here's the schedule of where we'll be :

Tuesday, Dec. 7 - Canadian Tire Orillia - 4-6pm

Thursday, Dec. 9 - Tile Master Barrie - 4-6pm

Friday, Dec. 10 - Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Warehouse at 60 Bell Farm Rd #7, Barrie - 4-6pm

Tuesday, Dec. 14 - Canadian Tire Midland - 4-6pm

People can come by and donate to Toy Mountain during these times as we don't have our stations as drop off locations this year. CTV Barrie is now accepting donations at their building until Dec. 14th.