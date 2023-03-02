Jade Eagleson at Kempenfest - Sunday August 6th, 2023

Kempenfest 2023 August 4th - 7th Barrie Waterfront - featuring Jade Eagleson on Sunday August 6th

It’s official, and it’s one of the best line-ups we’ve ever featured on the OLG Main Stage at the Rotary Beer Gardens. Support acts will be added as confirmed. Saturday and Sunday FREE Daytime shows will be added in the coming months.

Tickets on sale March 7th at 10am at https://kempenfest.com/