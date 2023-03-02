Jade Eagleson at Kempenfest - Sunday August 6th, 2023
Kempenfest 2023 August 4th - 7th Barrie Waterfront - featuring Jade Eagleson on Sunday August 6th
It’s official, and it’s one of the best line-ups we’ve ever featured on the OLG Main Stage at the Rotary Beer Gardens. Support acts will be added as confirmed. Saturday and Sunday FREE Daytime shows will be added in the coming months.
Tickets on sale March 7th at 10am at https://kempenfest.com/
About Kempenfest
Kempenfest (Barrie) Inc is a not-for-profit organization whose mandate is to produce an annual art and music festival in Barrie. Kempenfest is one of the largest outdoor arts, crafts, and music festivals in North America. Featuring over 300 juried artisans and crafters, 4 days of live music on two stages, a midway, over 15 different food vendors, juried artisans, antiques and so much fun you will want to attend every day. Kempenfest has given back over $10 million to our community since its inception over 50 years ago. Kempenfest is for people all of all ages – we have something for everyone. We are located on 2kms of Barrie’s beautiful waterfront. Make Kempenfest a part of your summer tradition.