Jess Moskaluke - The MAPDOT Tour 2022

Platinum-selling, award winning country star Jess Moskaluke expands the national 2022 Mapdot Tour announcing four additional dates in Barrie, Portage La Prairie, Brandon, and Winnipeg. Joining Moskaluke on tour is multiple award-winning country artist and 2021 SiriusXM ‘Top of the Country’ winner, Tyler Joe Miller. The tour announcement arrived last month on the heels of Moskalukes single release of the southern twang infused, breakup anthem ‘Knock Off’. Citing déjà vu from an ex-lover’s replacement for the real thing, the track and recently released video, showcases a revamped sound for the JUNO Award-winning and multiple CCMA Award-winning artist who continuously breaks barriers with her versatility, recently channelling a more pop-rock inspired country. The Mapdot Tour 2022 will kick off on October 29 in Montreal, QC, and make 23 stops across Canadian cities including Ottawa, Sudbury, Regina, Calgary, Vancouver and more before wrapping in Saskatoon on December 2. Four additional dates have been added to the tour including in Barrie, Portage La Prairie, Brandon, and Winnipeg. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Thursday September 1 at 10am local. Tickets are available now for all previously announced dates. VIP Packages are also available for purchase in select markets. For more information visit www.jessmoskaluke.com. THE MAPDOT TOUR 2022 DATES: *Support for Kip Moore Tour Date 10/29 – Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC 11/1 – Bronson Centre Music Theatre – Ottawa, ON 11/2 – The Ranch 2.0 – Barrie, ON 11/3 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON* 11/4 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON* 11/5 – London Music Hall – London, ON* 11/6 – London Music Hall – London, ON* 11/7 – Moose & Goose – St. Catharines, ON 11/8 – The Grand – Sudbury, ON 11/10 – Shrine Concert & Dinner – Moosomin, SK (SOLD OUT) 11/12 – Vic Juba Theatre – Lloydminster 11/13 – Esplanade Theatre – Medicine Hat, AB 11/14 – Casino Regina – Regina, SK 11/15 – William Glesby Centre– Portage La Prairie, MB 11/16 – Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium – Brandon, MB 11/18 – Club Regent Event Centre – Winnipeg, MB 11/19 – Deerfoot Casino – Calgary, AB 11/22 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC 11/24 – Upstairs Cabaret – Victoria, BC 11/25 – The Queens – Nanaimo, BC 11/26 – The Waverly Hotel – Cumberland, BC 12/1 – Cook Country Saloon – Edmonton, AB 12/2 – The Roxy – Saskatoon, SK

ABOUT JESS MOSKALUKE: An internationally celebrated artist, Jess Moskaluke continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice, pop-infused hooks, and sonic versatility. The first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status with the hit ‘Cheap Wine and Cigarettes’, Moskaluke has since gone on to earn CRIA Gold certifications for ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Kiss Me Quiet’ and a nod for her feature on Paul Brandt’s ‘I’m An Open Road’. She was also notably the first Canadian female country artist since 2008 to have a song in the Top 3 with ‘Drive Me Away’ and has notched another SIX Top 10 hits in addition to that including her first ever NUMBER ONE ’Country Girls’. The 2017 JUNO Award winner for ‘Country Album of the Year’, Moskaluke is also the 2018 CCMA Award winner for ‘Album of the Year’, a three-time consecutive CCMA ‘Female Artist of the Year’ Award winner – the first resident of Saskatchewan in the history of the awards to achieve this title – a 2017 SOCAN Award winner and the 2020 WCM Award winner for ‘Country Artist of the Year’. Kicking off 2020 with ‘Country Girls’ topping the charts, Moskaluke’s follow-up track ‘Halfway Home’ landed in the Top 5 at Australian country radio, where in 2019, she played the C2C Music Festival and took part in CMC’s ‘Songs and Stories’ series, performing six songs for a one-hour special. She delivered her Top 15 single ‘Mapdot’, a personal ode to small-town pride and the place she’s proud to call home, ahead of the release of The Demos in February of 2021, along with her Top 20 track ‘Nothin’ I Don’t Love About You’. In addition to her music, Moskaluke continues to explore other avenues including her highly anticipated ‘Handpicked by Jess’ subscription box drops, with previous versions selling out in less than 24 hours. The multi-talented country artist has been working on new music and amplifying her dynamic country sound and has announced the national headlining Mapdot Tour for 2022 in addition to sharing her brand-new southern twang infused single and video for ‘Knock Off’.