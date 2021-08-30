iHeartRadio
18°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Kacey Musgraves Live "star-crossed: unveiled" Headlining Tour

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves announces special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled, “star-crossed: unveiled” is promoted by AEG Presents.  

Kacey brings the Tour to Scotiabank Arena on January 24, 2022!

King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for these dates.  The “star-crossed: unveiled”  tour news follows the announcement of Kacey’s latest record star-crossed due out September 10, 2021. Watch the music video for the album’s lead single “justified” here

RADIO PRESALE - Wednesday, September 8 @ 10am 

 Password: DADDYSAID

Tickets go sale to the general public Thursday, September 9 at 10am local time at http://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca