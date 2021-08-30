Kacey Musgraves announces special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled, “star-crossed: unveiled” is promoted by AEG Presents.

Kacey brings the Tour to Scotiabank Arena on January 24, 2022!

King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for these dates. The “star-crossed: unveiled” tour news follows the announcement of Kacey’s latest record star-crossed due out September 10, 2021. Watch the music video for the album’s lead single “justified” here.

RADIO PRESALE - Wednesday, September 8 @ 10am

Password: DADDYSAID

Tickets go sale to the general public Thursday, September 9 at 10am local time at http://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour