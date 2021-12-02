iHeartRadio
Keith Urban at Budweiser Stage - July 8th and 9th 2022

Keith Urban at Budweiser Stage

KEITH URBAN WITH INGRID ANDRESS FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2022

BUDWEISER STAGE - TORONTO, ON

Doors: 6:00PM            Show:  7:00PM

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY DECEMBER 10 at 10 AM

 

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT www.livenation.com 
Tickets (incl. HST) $39.75 / $69.75 / $99.75 / $129.75
All Ages
 
Tickets On Sale Nationally This Friday, December 10th at 10:00AM
 

 

 

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban.  “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!”  He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before.  We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”
 
Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer ’22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.  The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.  For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.
 
 
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe.  Our shows are all about living in the moment.  They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”
 
Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban’s concerts as ones “not to be missed,” as unpredictable as they are explosive.  Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR  promises to be one of the concert event of the Summer. 
 
But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world’s best.
 
The tour includes Urban’s first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn’t played in nearly a decade.
 
Tickets for shows on May 27th, 28th and 29th, part of Urban’s run of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, go on sale on Friday December 10th at 10:00AM PT.
 
More About Keith Urban:
Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music.  This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world.  He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician’s musician.  He’s collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.
 
More About Ingrid Andress:
3x GRAMMY© nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress released her debut album LADY LIKE in 2020, which set the record as the highest streaming country female debut album of all time upon release. LADY LIKE features her multi-platinum No. 1 radio single “More Hearts Than Mine,” which also made history as the only debut single from a solo female artist to break the Top 20 on country radio in 2019.  At last year’s GRAMMY Awards, Andress was the only country artist to be nominated in a “Big Four” category and tied as the most-nominated country artist overall. Along with critical acclaim from V Magazine, NYLON and Rolling Stone, Andress’ latest release, “Wishful Drinking” (with Sam Hunt) debuted on Spotify’s Top Songs chart and has earned more than 40 million streams to date. With over 730 million global streams, Andress is currently on the road with her own U.S. and European headlining tour in between opening for country duo Dan + Shay.
 
May 27-29 Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Colosseum
 
June 17                  Tampa                    MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18                  West Palm Beach    iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8                     Toronto                   Budweiser Stage
July 9                     Toronto                   Budweiser Stage
July 10                   Canandaigua          CMAC
July 15                   Cleveland                Blossom Music Center
July 16                   Cincinnati               Riverbend Music Center
July 22                   Mansfield                Xfinity Center
July 23                   Bangor                    Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24                   Gilford                    Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29                   Holmdel                  PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30                   Bristow                   Jiffy Lube Live
July 31                   Camden                  BB&T Pavilion
August 4                 Jacksonville            Daily’s Place
August 5                 Jacksonville            Daily’s Place
August 6                 Orange Beach         The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12               Charlotte                PNC Music Pavilion
August 13               Raleigh                   Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14               Virginia Beach        Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18               Rogers                    Walmart AMP
August 19               St. Louis                 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20               Des Moines             Iowa State Fair
August 26               Detroit                    DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27               Indianapolis            Ruoff Music Center
August 28               Milwaukee              American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1           Lake Tahoe             Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3           Mountain View        Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8           Phoenix                  Footprint Center
September 9           San Diego               North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10         Los Angeles             The Forum
September 15         Salt Lake City         USANA Amphitheatre
September 16         Denver                    Ball Arena
September 17         Wichita                   INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22         Grand Rapids         Van Andel Arena
September 23         Columbus               Nationwide Arena
September 24         Chicago                   Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29         Kansas City            T-Mobile Center
September 30         Oklahoma City        Paycom Center
October 1                Ft. Worth                Dickies Arena
October 6                Lexington                Rupp Arena
October 7                Nashville                 Bridgestone Arena
October 8                Atlanta                    State Farm Arena
October 13              Savannah               Enmarket Arena
October 14              Knoxville                 Thompson Boling Arena
October 15              Charleston              Charleston Coliseum
October 21              Uncasville               Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22              Long Island             UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3             Madison                  Alliant Energy Center
November 4             Peoria                     Peoria Civic Center
November 5             St. Paul                   Xcel Center

25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429