Keith Urban at Budweiser Stage - July 8th and 9th 2022

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”



Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer ’22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.





“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”



Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban’s concerts as ones “not to be missed,” as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the Summer.



But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world’s best.



The tour includes Urban’s first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn’t played in nearly a decade.



Tickets for shows on May 27th, 28th and 29th, part of Urban’s run of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, go on sale on Friday December 10th at 10:00AM PT.



More About Keith Urban:

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music. This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician’s musician. He’s collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.



More About Ingrid Andress:

3x GRAMMY© nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress released her debut album LADY LIKE in 2020, which set the record as the highest streaming country female debut album of all time upon release. LADY LIKE features her multi-platinum No. 1 radio single “More Hearts Than Mine,” which also made history as the only debut single from a solo female artist to break the Top 20 on country radio in 2019. At last year’s GRAMMY Awards, Andress was the only country artist to be nominated in a “Big Four” category and tied as the most-nominated country artist overall. Along with critical acclaim from V Magazine, NYLON and Rolling Stone, Andress’ latest release, “Wishful Drinking” (with Sam Hunt) debuted on Spotify’s Top Songs chart and has earned more than 40 million streams to date. With over 730 million global streams, Andress is currently on the road with her own U.S. and European headlining tour in between opening for country duo Dan + Shay.



May 27-29 Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Colosseum



June 17 Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 10 Canandaigua CMAC

July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center

July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center

July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion

August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP

August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair

August 26 Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center

August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Long Island UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

November 5 St. Paul Xcel Center