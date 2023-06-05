Kip Moore at Casino Rama Resort - October 5th 2023

iHeartRadio
Kip Moore at Casino Rama Resort

Thursday, October 5

SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM 

Pre-sale: Thursday, June 8 @ 12pm EST 

(MCR and Facebook. Pre-sale codes are required) 

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, June 10 @ 12pm EST 

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), touring the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase. With hits including “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money.”

