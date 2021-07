Lindsay Ell's "wAnt me back" Tour is coming to Toronto!

Lindsay Ell will be hitting the stage at The Axis Club (formerly The Mod Club) in Toronto on November 25th with special guest Robyn Ottolini.

When:Thursday, November 25, 2021

Where: The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

Doors 7:00 pm - Show 8:00 pm - 19+ General Admission

Tickets (including HST) $32.50 + service charges

Tickets go on sale Thursday July 22 at 10 am at LiveNation.com