Luke Combs at Scotiabank Arena - March 20th and 21st

Luke Combs Canadian Tour with Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

When: March 20 & 21, 2022

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto ON

Tickets On Sale: FRIDAY SEPT 24th - livenation.com and tickemaster.ca

About Luke Combs

https://www.lukecombs.com Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years,” is a multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. His new deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, is out now on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The deluxe edition features all 18 tracks from Combs’ double Platinum-certified, global #1 album, What You See Is What You Get, as well as five new songs including his Platinum-certified single, “Forever After All,” which is currently #1 at country radio. This is Combs’ eleventh-consecutive #1 single, a first on the chart Billboard Country Airplay chart, as well as his tenth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart and eighth-consecutive, multi-week #1. The song, which debuted at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart—the highest entrance ever for a male country solo artist—is also the sixth-consecutive #1 from the deluxe album, tying for most #1 singles to come from the same record. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time, while his 2017 debut, This One’s For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart. Adding to an already groundbreaking career, Combs will return to the stage this fall for his massive headline arena tour, featuring a special new in-the-round stage design. Kicking off in September at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, the tour includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Chicago’s United Center (two nights), Dallas’ American Airlines Center (two nights) and Boston’s TD Garden (two nights) among several others. Combs will also perform his first ever headline stadium show at Boone, NC’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 4.