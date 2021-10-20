MDM Unplugged - Wednesday November 17th - WIN TO GET IN EVENT

MDM Unplugged presented by Pure Country 106

The only way to go is to WIN YOUR WAY IN!

This exclusive event is being held at the Crazy Horse Bar & Grill at Horseshoe Resort

Featuring performances by CCMA Award nominees Don Amero, David James, Tyler Joe Miller and CCMA and JUNO Award winner Jess Moskaluke, and introducing MDM’s newest signing Five Roses, MDM Unplugged will be a night to remember.

Stay tuned to Pure Country 106 for more details on how to win your way into the event!

Doors open at 6pm

Event is 7-8:30pm