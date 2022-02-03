Mission Amanda Higher Tea Fundraiser - Feb 12, 2022

Join the second "VIRTUAL HIGHER TEA PARTY IN A BOX” to support the Mission Amanda in memory of Amanda Kelsall, who tragically died in a car crash in 2014.

Amanda's parents John and Sharon Kelsall joined Jason and Carey recently to talk about Mission Amanda and the upcoming fundraiser:

Purchase an individually packaged "Tea Party in a Box", then pick up your box on February 12 at one of our 4 pick up locations.

Enjoy a delicious tea party in the comfort and safety of home.

Connect with others over Zoom at 1:00 on February 12 to hear about who we are supporting this year, to win prizes and to have some fun!

Buy your Tea Party in a Box here for a free-will donation.

Funds raised will support Community Builders in Simcoe County and The Ottawa Mission: Diane Morrison Hospice in Ottawa. You can choose which cause to support.

Thanks to local businesses who have supported the endeavour!