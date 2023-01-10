iHeartRadio
Scotty McCreery at Casino Rama Resort - April 29th, 2023

Saturday, April 29 SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Tickets $49/$62/$75/$85

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, Jan 14 @ 12pm EST

After winning season 10 of American Idol, McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified “Clear as Day”, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, along with multiple awards including the ACM New Artist of the Year in and American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011. With hits including, “See You Tonight”, “This Is It”, “You Time”.

