Seasons Centre for Grieving Children Tender Hearts Gala - April 29th

Down the rabbit hole fundraiser

An enchanting and magical evening in the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. This is going to be a fantastical adventure filled with delicious cuisine, LIVE music by Memphis Mudd, and a spectacular live and silent auction! You’re not going to want to miss this fun-filled evening in support of Seasons Centre.

Proceeds will benefit Seasons Centre for Grieving Children’s peer support groups for children, teens, and their families grieving the death of a loved one. These free-of-charge groups provide comfort, education, and support during one of the most difficult times families will face. We do not charge a fee for our services; we rely on the generosity of our community.  Together with your support, we are ensuring no child grieves alone.

Friday April 29th, 2022

Liberty North (100 Caplan Ave. Barrie)

Click here to purchase tickets

