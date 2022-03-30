Seasons Centre for Grieving Children Tender Hearts Gala - April 29th

An enchanting and magical evening in the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. This is going to be a fantastical adventure filled with delicious cuisine, LIVE music by Memphis Mudd, and a spectacular live and silent auction! You’re not going to want to miss this fun-filled evening in support of Seasons Centre.

Proceeds will benefit Seasons Centre for Grieving Children’s peer support groups for children, teens, and their families grieving the death of a loved one. These free-of-charge groups provide comfort, education, and support during one of the most difficult times families will face. We do not charge a fee for our services; we rely on the generosity of our community. Together with your support, we are ensuring no child grieves alone.

Friday April 29th, 2022

Liberty North (100 Caplan Ave. Barrie)