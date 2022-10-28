Shania Twain Queen of Me Tour - June 23rd and 24th Budweiser Stage
Shania Twain Queen of Me Tour 2023 with special guest Lindsay Ell
June 23 + 24, 2023 at Budweiser Stage, Toronto.
Tickets To Queen Of Me Tour On Sale Starting Friday, November 4th at 10am Local at LiveNation.com
GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING ICON SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW ALBUM QUEEN OF ME AND MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR
Gearing up for another monumental chapter, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.
To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.
The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.
“Let’s go girls..”, the Queen has returned.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 4th at 10am local at LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1st at 10am local time until Thursday, November 3rd at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com
ALBUM: Pre-order/Pre-save Queen of Me—HERE.
She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled “Last Day of Summer.” Listen to “Last Day of Summer”—HERE. The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone’s favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, “The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time September comes.”
Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can…
MORE ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN
Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as “a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you’d expect from Twain, all of the glamour.” Rolling Stone raved, “It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss.” People affirmed, “Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music,” and The Tennessean proclaimed, “Country icon Shania Twain’s season in the sun continues with the release of ‘Waking Up Dreaming’.” Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as “an absolute bop.”
“Waking Up Dreaming” marked her first release in five years since 2017’s critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl—streaming on Netflix now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. To accompany the film, she also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) available HERE. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16.
