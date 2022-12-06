Shania Twain Queen Of Me Tour - October 21st, 2023 Scotiabank Arena

Shania Twain Q ueen Of Me Tour 2023

NEW SHOW ADDED - October 21, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto

Live Nation presale: Thursday Dec 15 (10 am to 10 pm) pw: CHEER

Public On Sale: Friday Dec 16th

Today, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. Due to phenomenal demand following the wildly successful announcement of the first leg, Shania is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out February 3, 2023 - pre-order/pre-save HERE.

The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at LiveNation.com.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com