Soldiers’ 25th Annual Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament

GOLF & DINE ON YOUR OWN TIME FOR A GREAT CAUSE

For 2022, Soldiers’ 25th annual Not-So-Classic golf tournament is returning to our community as a hybrid event that will offer participants the opportunity to golf and dine on their own time for a great cause! This event will bring golfers and community members together in support of enhancing patient care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital while also allowing them the freedom to create their own unique experience. 

Step 1: Register today to golf & dine on your own time, as an individual, foursome or family. Choose from 1 of 6 local courses & 1 of 5 local eateries to visit this summer. Individual golfer package: $150, Foursome package: $600, Family package: $300.    

Step 2: Starting on July 8th, golf packages will be ready for pick up! This includes your golf & dining certificates, golf balls, tee packs, wine, swag and so much more!

Step 3: Bid on silent auction items! Our city-wide silent auction will be open for bidding from July 8 – 15th.

The hybrid event is an excellent way to enjoy a day out on the fairway and support an important cause. Since 1997, our golf event has raised more than $2.3 million towards critical care programs and new equipment – elements of patient care that are not covered by the government. Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital relies on community donations and organizations like yours to meet those needs.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. For more information or to register for this event, please visit HospitalClassic.ca

    Kempenfest - July 29th - August 1st 2022

    TD Bank presents Kempenfest 2022 July 29th to August 1st at Barrie’s Waterfront Pure Country 106 presents Tebey eith Nate Haller, David James & Rob Watts. Sunday July 31st on Kempenfest’s OLG Main Stage Early-bird tickets on sale Tuesday June 7th at 10am - www.kempenfest.com
    Tampon Tuesday

    Menstruation happens whether we can afford it or not. On June 21st, and June 28th you can drop off a package of feminine hygiene products at select Shoppers Drug Marts to be distributed by THE UNITED WAY to those in need in your community.
    Live Laugh Love Festival

    Live Laugh Love Music Festival September 30 - October 2, 2022 at The Briars Resort in Georgina, ON
    Kip Moore - Kee to Bala - July 21st 2022

    Kip Moore at The Kee to Bala - Muskoka - Thursday July 21 2022
    Maren Morris at Budweiser Stage July 16th 2022

    Maren Morris - Humble Quest Tour with special guest Brent Cobb Saturday July 16, 2022 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON Tickets on sale Friday March 11th at 10am - https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005C62C8F27171
    Mission Amanda Higher Tea Fundraiser - Feb 12, 2022

    Support Community Builders while enjoying tea. Preorder and pick up your “Party in a Box” and join our Zoom call on February 12, 2022 for some fun and hope!
    Darci Lynne - Casino Rama - Saturday, June 25th

    Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent, garnering over 87M views on YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history  of the show. She won  the  hearts  of  America  with her sweetheart  disposition  and undeniable talent.
    Dallas Smith - The Some Things Never Change 2022 Tour

    NOMINATED FOR FIVE 2021 CCMA AWARDS SMITH IS SET TO DEBUT HIS BRAND-NEW SINGLE “HIDE FROM A BROKEN HEART” WITH A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE ON THE CCMA AWARDS NOVEMBER 29
    Keith Urban at Budweiser Stage - July 8th and 9th 2022

    KEITH URBAN WITH INGRID ANDRESS - FRIDAY, JULY 8th and SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2022 BUDWEISER STAGE - TORONTO, ON TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY DECEMBER 10th at 10 AM
