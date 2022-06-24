GOLF & DINE ON YOUR OWN TIME FOR A GREAT CAUSE

For 2022, Soldiers’ 25th annual Not-So-Classic golf tournament is returning to our community as a hybrid event that will offer participants the opportunity to golf and dine on their own time for a great cause! This event will bring golfers and community members together in support of enhancing patient care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital while also allowing them the freedom to create their own unique experience.

Step 1: Register today to golf & dine on your own time, as an individual, foursome or family. Choose from 1 of 6 local courses & 1 of 5 local eateries to visit this summer. Individual golfer package: $150, Foursome package: $600, Family package: $300.

Step 2: Starting on July 8th, golf packages will be ready for pick up! This includes your golf & dining certificates, golf balls, tee packs, wine, swag and so much more!

Step 3: Bid on silent auction items! Our city-wide silent auction will be open for bidding from July 8 – 15th.

The hybrid event is an excellent way to enjoy a day out on the fairway and support an important cause. Since 1997, our golf event has raised more than $2.3 million towards critical care programs and new equipment – elements of patient care that are not covered by the government. Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital relies on community donations and organizations like yours to meet those needs.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. For more information or to register for this event, please visit HospitalClassic.ca