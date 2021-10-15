Returning for a second year the Taste of Clearview, featuring mouth-watering culinary experiences throughout Clearview Township, runs from Friday, October 15 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Now a Clearview Signature Event and this year in partnership with Creemore Springs Brewery and Duntroon Cyder House, the Taste of Clearview will once again showcase unique menu features with beer and cider pairing specials for both dine-in and take-out.

Keep your Thanksgiving appetite alive by saving room for local cuisine! From warm cafés to friendly pubs, destination eats with breathtaking views and fine dining to comfort food, there is something for every taste. Try sushi, original pizza toppings and the latest culinary creations from some of Clearview’s top local chefs.

The Taste of Clearview is a celebration of the delightfully delicious dining options throughout our Township, and a great way to continue supporting local.

For full details, including a list of participating restaurants and cafés, their menus, websites, and contact information, visit www.discoverclearview.ca/taste