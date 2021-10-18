Tenille Townes at the Opera House Toronto – December 3rd
Tenille Townes: The Girl Who Didn't Care Canadian Tour
... with Tim and the Glory Boys
When: December 3rd, 7pm
Where: The Opera House Toronto
Tickets - ticketmaster.ca
About Tenille Townes
Tenille Townes vividly recalls the first time she walked through the East Nashville church her producer, Jay Joyce, had transformed into a studio. A congregation of instruments — a cluster of guitars here, an organ over there — silently stood, waiting for them to get to work. She immediately felt at home in the musical sanctuary... Read More
