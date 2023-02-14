The Chicks with Maren Morris at Scotiabank Arena - September 18th

Grammy award-winning global superstars The Chicks have announced The Chicks World tour 2023!

Maren Morris joins The Chicks on September 18th, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

Ticket On Sale for Canadian dates begin Friday, February 17th.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005E4AB1891B46

Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks today announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date mega tour kicks off June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The 29-date North American run includes performances in select cities including Nashville, Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Vancouver, and Ottawa before ending at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 18.

The Chicks are proud to announce, GRAMMY award-winning country music sensation, Maren Morris is set as support on The Chicks World Tour 2023 for headline dates in Europe, U.K., and Canada. World renowned GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour for nine select dates in the U.S. beginning August 10 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and emerging Canadian folk band, Wild Rivers will be opening for The Chicks on 12 special dates throughout the tour.

After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. Download GASLIGHTER here.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Song of the Year.”

For additional information on The Chicks, please visit www.thechicks.com