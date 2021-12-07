iHeartRadio
The Lighthouse Holiday "Wish List" Concert - Dec 11

The Lighthouse Orillia

RBM Productions in Association with The Lighthouse & Pure Country 106 Present:

The Holiday "Wish List" Concert  

Entry Fee:  $20 donation or item of equal value from the Wish List.  Proceeds to benefit The Lighthouse.  Please bring donations to the event.

Entertainment:  The Steelhorse Gypsies with opening act New Moon Junction 

Saturday December 11th - Doors open at 7pm - St Paul's Centre 62 Peter St North in Orillia

LEAFS TICKETS SILENT AUCTION!

WISH LIST
Pantry Items:  Sugar, grocery gift cards, chocolate chips, S/M/L ziplock bags, cereal, lunch bag snacks
Ongoing Needs: laundry detergent, fabric sheets, notepads/pens, adult colouring colouring/pencils, men's boxers, women's underwear, pajamas
Putreach Needs:  backpacks, sleeping bags, Orillia bus tickets, $5 coffee gift cards,new toques/gloves (plain preferred)

25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca