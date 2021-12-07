RBM Productions in Association with The Lighthouse & Pure Country 106 Present:

The Holiday "Wish List" Concert

Entry Fee: $20 donation or item of equal value from the Wish List. Proceeds to benefit The Lighthouse. Please bring donations to the event.

Entertainment: The Steelhorse Gypsies with opening act New Moon Junction

Saturday December 11th - Doors open at 7pm - St Paul's Centre 62 Peter St North in Orillia

LEAFS TICKETS SILENT AUCTION!

WISH LIST

Pantry Items: Sugar, grocery gift cards, chocolate chips, S/M/L ziplock bags, cereal, lunch bag snacks

Ongoing Needs: laundry detergent, fabric sheets, notepads/pens, adult colouring colouring/pencils, men's boxers, women's underwear, pajamas

Putreach Needs: backpacks, sleeping bags, Orillia bus tickets, $5 coffee gift cards,new toques/gloves (plain preferred)