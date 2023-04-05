The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash - June 10th 2023 at Casino Rama Resort

The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash at Casino Rama Resort

Saturday, June 10th 2023

Find out more and purchase tickets at https://www.casinorama.com/man-in-black/

SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original “Man In Black” revitalizes the true character and spirit of Mr. Cash himself, one of America’s greatest musical icons, for a truly one-of-a-kind show. His energetic performance takes audiences on a journey through each era of Cash’s life and music, playing hits like“Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Hurt” and “Ring of Fire”.