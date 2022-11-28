iHeartRadio
The Reklaws - Winter’s A Beach Tour - Friday, January 27, 2023

The Reklaws Winter's a Beach Tour

The Reklaws - Winter’s A Beach Tour

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON at HISTORY

Ticket Link – https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005D78C855198A

ONSALE: Thursday December 1, 2022 at 10AM

 

Listen to The Reklaws

with iHeartRadio Canada

About The Reklaws

Born and raised in rural Ontario, The Reklaws are made up of sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker. Finding breakout success when their single “Long Live the Night” became the most-streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists and the theme song for the national broadcast of the Canadian Football League’s (“CFL”) Thursday Night Football (2018/2019), The Reklaws momentum skyrocketed after the release of their debut EP, “Feels Like That.” Awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the Year, the album’s title single, “Feels Like That,” was also The Reklaws' first #1 at Canadian country radio and is certified PLATINUM in Canada. Read more...

 

About the venue

HISTORY is a 2,500-person state-of-the-art live music and entertainment venue that sets a new standard for the live experience in Toronto.

With an incredibly intimate feel, guests enjoy up-close experiences with their favorite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto and beyond. Situated in the Beaches neighbourhood in the east end of the city, near Woodbine Park and Ashbridges Bay, HISTORY provides fans and artists an unparalleled live experience in Toronto. HISTORY includes convertible general admission and reserved seating configurations for all types of events.

