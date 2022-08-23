Thomas Rhett Bring the Bar to You Tour at Scotiabank Arena - Feb 22, 2023

In the midst of this summer’s packed BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR, Thomas Rhett today announces the tour will now include a Canadian extension in 2023. Featuring Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe as openers, tickets for the new dates in Canada will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 26 at 10am local at https://thomasrhett.com/. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year,” said Thomas Rhett. “It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

New BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR Dates:

2/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

2/11/2023 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

2/12/2023 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

2/16/2023 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

2/17/2023 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

2/18/2023 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

2/21/2023 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

2/22/2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

2/24/2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

2/25/2023 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

About Thomas Rhett:

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett — dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” (Variety) — has 19 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). Declared “a prince in the genre” (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. The superstar’s critically-acclaimed sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED is available now, with single “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green, currently climbing the charts. Inspired by family, friends and his love of the outdoors, Thomas Rhett is also the cofounder of Dos Primos Tequila and is collaborating with Chaco on an exclusive sandal line. He is currently taking the hits on the road with his BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com.

About Jordan Davis:

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis is climbing the charts with his current single “What My World Spins Around.” He recently scored his fourth No. 1 with the Double Platinum hit “Buy Dirt” (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” Double Platinum-Certified “Singles You Up” and Platinum-Certified “Take It From Me,” each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.5 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion and more.

About Kameron Marlowe:

Kannapolis, NC native Kameron Marlowe will release his debut album We Were Cowboys on Aug. 26 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. Marlowe has been hailed as “a for-sure singer, full of expressive, throaty dips, raspy touches, soaring notes and hidden power” (MusicRow) and “the piece country music has been missing” (Everything Nash), named an “Artist to Watch” by Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora, amassed more than 360 million on-demand streams and toured with Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and more. “Steady Heart,” Marlowe’s fastest-growing track to date, continues to gain virality on social media and reached No. 6 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Top 30 Countdown, where his current single, “Giving You Up,” hit No. 1. The entirely self-penned, autobiographical smash is Gold-certified and continues to climb the radio charts as Marlowe solidifies himself as the most exciting new artist in country music.