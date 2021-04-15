Tunes 'n Treats Virtual Event for Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

Tunes n' Treats Virtual Event - April 23rd ,2021

Find out how you can walk 10,006 steps for 10,006 people living with dementia in Simcoe County. IG Wealth Management in partnership with QuayleBrewery present Tunes n’ Treats in support of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County. Join B. Knox (@bknoxmusic), Sam Johnston (@therealsamjohnston) and Whisky River (@Whisky.River.Band) for music and more on April 23rd.

For information and to register visit alzheimersimcoecounty.ca #IGwalkforalz

All artists and participants in the Tunes n’ Treats virtual event will be following Health Canada and Provincial guidelines, complying with the stay-at-home order and all safety protocols will be adhered to.

Unfortunately, the stay at home order does mean that Whisky River, as a band, cannot perform on Tunes n’ Treats however we are pleased to announce that Nashville based singer- songwriter Makayla Lynn will be joining us.

About Makayla Lynn: Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as a new artist you need to know, Canadian born Makayla Lynn is a fresh new face in Nashville working hard to make a name for herself on both sides of the border. Winner of the East Coast Music Award for Country Album of the Year after spending a little time at #1 on CMT’s 12 pack countdown, Makayla’s sound is often described as neither traditional nor mainstream, but instead a sweet spot right in the middle.