iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Tunes 'n Treats Virtual Event for Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

Alzheimer Society Simcoe County

Tunes n' Treats Virtual Event - April 23rd ,2021

Find out how you can walk 10,006 steps for 10,006 people living with dementia in Simcoe County. IG Wealth Management in partnership with QuayleBrewery present Tunes n’ Treats in support of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County. Join B. Knox (@bknoxmusic), Sam Johnston (@therealsamjohnston) and Whisky River (@Whisky.River.Band) for music and more on April 23rd.  

For information and to register visit alzheimersimcoecounty.ca  #IGwalkforalz

All artists and participants in the Tunes n’ Treats virtual event will be following Health Canada and Provincial guidelines, complying with the stay-at-home order and all safety protocols will be adhered to.

Unfortunately, the stay at home order does mean that Whisky River, as a band, cannot perform on Tunes n’ Treats however we are pleased to announce that Nashville based singer- songwriter Makayla Lynn will be joining us.

About Makayla Lynn:  Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as a new artist you need to know, Canadian born Makayla Lynn is a fresh new face in Nashville working hard to make a name for herself on both sides of the border. Winner of the East Coast Music Award for Country Album of the Year after spending a little time at #1 on CMT’s 12 pack countdown, Makayla’s sound is often described as neither traditional nor  mainstream, but instead a sweet spot right in the middle.

  • Charlee's Run

    Charlee's Run (virtual)

    The 5th Annual Charlee's Run is happening virtually May 8th, 2021 in honour of all those who have experienced prenatal and infant loss.  Proceeds will purchase Panda Bedded Warmers with Resuscitation Units for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's Obstetrics Department. 
  • Kane Brown Tour 2021

    Kane Brown at Scotiabank Arena

    Kane Brown's BLESSED & FREE Tour is coming to Scotiabank Arena on November 19th - featuring Jordan Davis and Restless Road!
  • 25th tender hearts gala 2

    25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala (Virtual)

    Seasons Centre invites you to the VIRTUAL 25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala: Silver Linings Jubilee taking place on Friday, April 23rd. - Your hosts, Jason McCoy and Carey Moran will take guests through a spectacular evening of musical entertainment, comedy, an online auction and more!
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca