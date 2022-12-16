iHeartRadio
Winter Community Skate with BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106

On Thursday January 5th, BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106 will be sponsoring a community skate at the Coldwater Arena. 

Time: 1pm – 2:20pm.

Join the BOUNCE and Pure Country Tailgate Team for an afternoon of skating at the Coldwater arena

