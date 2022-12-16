Winter Community Skate with BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106
On Thursday January 5th, BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106 will be sponsoring a community skate at the Coldwater Arena.
Time: 1pm – 2:20pm.
Join the BOUNCE and Pure Country Tailgate Team for an afternoon of skating at the Coldwater arena.
Jason McCoy at Gravenhurst Opera House - June 9th, 2023As a 30 year veteran of the entertainment industry, and two time CCMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Jason McCoy appears to be the king of reinvention. Racking up multiple CCMA and CMA awards along with a Gold album and CMA Global Artist Award (Nashville), Jason remains in demand on the live touring circuit, and pulls double duty at morning radio for Pure Country 106.
Zac Brown Band at Budweiser Stage July 14thZAC BROWN BAND From The Fire Tour Friday July 14, 2023 - Budweiser Stage, Tickets on sale Friday December 16th at 10am.
Shania Twain Queen Of Me Tour - October 22nd, 2023 Scotiabank ArenaShania Twain Queen Of Me Tour 2023 NEW SHOW ADDED - October 22nd, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto Live Nation presale: Thursday Dec 15 (10 am to 10 pm) pw: CHEER Public On Sale: Friday Dec 16th
Morgan Wallen at Budweiser Stage September 16th 2023Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour with Ernest and Baily Zimmerman September 16, 2023 Budweiser Stage Toronto ON Public On Sale: Friday Dec 9th, 4pm
The Reklaws - Winter’s A Beach Tour - Friday, January 27, 2023The Reklaws - Winter’s A Beach Tour Friday, January 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON at HISTORY
Boots and Hearts Music Festival 2023 - Aug 10th to 13thNickelback’s first #BootsLife experience with Boots alumni Keith Urban and country music superstar Tim McGraw closing out the weekend. Also announced is Riley Green, who will make his Boots and Hearts debut along with heavy hitters Hardy and Dallas Smith.
George Canyon at The Ranch 2.0 - February 23, 2023George Canyon Our Country Tour 2023 at The Ranch 2.0 FEBRUARY 23, 2023 7:30 PM George Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000’s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few.
Shania Twain Queen of Me Tour - June 23rd and 24th Budweiser StageShania Twain Queen of Me Tour 2023 with special guest Lindsay Ell June 23 + 24, 2023 at Budweiser Stage, Toronto.
Old Dominion at Soctiabank Arena - Saturday Jan 28th, 2023The Old Dominon "No Bad Vibes" tour is coming to Scotiabank Arena - Saturday Janurary 28th, 2023. Featuring Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin Tickets go on sale Friday October 28th at https://www.ticketmaster.ca