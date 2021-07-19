DIY - Gyspy Moth Trap!
OSPCA offers support to pets impacted by Barrie tornadoThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is offering support to anyone affected by today’s storm in Barrie who may be struggling to care for their animals in the aftermath.
August Long Country JamDon't miss the August Long Country Jam at the Huntsville Fairgrounds on July 31st! This Drive-In style show features Jason McCoy with River Town Saints and Kelsi Mayne. Gates open at 2pm, show starts at 3pm.
Covid vaccination clinic updates for Wasaga, Collingwood and TinyWeather conditions send vaccination clinics in Wasaga Beach and Collingwood indoors this week - and a bilingual clinic is coming to Lafontaine on Friday, July 16. Details at the link.
Police determine Tay Township death is a murder caseOPP were called to a home on Old Fort Road on Monday, July 5th, and found the body of a man outside the home. They have identified the victim and determined the death is a homicide.
Brett Kissel, Tebey & More at Burl's CreekFriday, Aug 6th: Tebey, David Boyd Janes, Vanessa Marie Carter Saturday, Aug 7th: Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks + The Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase presented by Coors Original
Tiny Township releases 2021 "Movies in the Park" scheduleThe Township of Tiny is pleased to present the 2021 ‘Movies in the Park’ series during the months of July and August. These mini-events will provide residents with an opportunity to visit local community parks, while enjoying newly released films
A HEAT WARNING has been issued, here's what you need to knowAn extreme heat warning has been issued for today for communities in our region, a reminder that people should be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating, says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
The time has come to go #BACKTOBURLSHave you been waiting for live country music combined with camping? The wait is over. It's time to #GOBACKTOBURLS for the Endless Summer Series. First three events have been announced, including a country weekend!
Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - IsaacIsaac is this week's Pure Country Pet - and he is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for a fur-ever family to take him home and love him.