iHeartRadio
17°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Pure Country 106 - Program Director – Orillia

pure country 106

Position:  Program Director – Orillia

The search is on for a creative and inspiring leader to support programming and talent development for Pure Country Orillia. This management position is ideal for a dynamic, innovative and passionate professional who has exceptional communication skills.  If you have integrity, imagination, a passion to engage with the communities we serve and a relentless drive to succeed, this is an incredible opportunity to live and work in beautiful Simcoe County.

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee all aspects of programming for Pure Country with a focus on the development of on-air talent through consistent multi-platform coaching, mentoring and feedback. 
  • Deliver a focused, results oriented content strategy on all platforms.
  • Coach talent to ensure strong performance as content creators, social influencers and community ambassadors. 
  • Work with Promotions and Sales to innovate and execute engaging contesting and revenue generating opportunities.
  • Lead regular programming meetings that foster open communication, inclusion and development of ideas. 
  • Compliance with all regulatory requirements and Bell Media code of conduct. 

Qualifications:

  • Excellent team leadership and coaching skills including giving feedback and managing performance. 
  • Demonstrated ability to analyze ratings data and make business decisions accordingly.
  • Superior judgement and ability to multi-task a variety of functions while maintaining a high degree of accuracy.
  • Collaborative, strategic and open-minded.
  • Superior oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to build solid relationships with key stakeholders and partners.
  • You are creative and innovative.  You have the next big idea for us!
  • 3-5 years of experience in radio operations (on-air would be considered an asset) 

Bell is an equal opportunity employer.

Please submit to:       Hilary Whyte, General Manager-  hilary.whyte@bellmedia.ca

Check out what we've been playing!

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram