Pure Country 106 - Program Director – Orillia

Position: Program Director – Orillia
The search is on for a creative and inspiring leader to support programming and talent development for Pure Country Orillia. This management position is ideal for a dynamic, innovative and passionate professional who has exceptional communication skills. If you have integrity, imagination, a passion to engage with the communities we serve and a relentless drive to succeed, this is an incredible opportunity to live and work in beautiful Simcoe County.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee all aspects of programming for Pure Country with a focus on the development of on-air talent through consistent multi-platform coaching, mentoring and feedback.
- Deliver a focused, results oriented content strategy on all platforms.
- Coach talent to ensure strong performance as content creators, social influencers and community ambassadors.
- Work with Promotions and Sales to innovate and execute engaging contesting and revenue generating opportunities.
- Lead regular programming meetings that foster open communication, inclusion and development of ideas.
- Compliance with all regulatory requirements and Bell Media code of conduct.
Qualifications:
- Excellent team leadership and coaching skills including giving feedback and managing performance.
- Demonstrated ability to analyze ratings data and make business decisions accordingly.
- Superior judgement and ability to multi-task a variety of functions while maintaining a high degree of accuracy.
- Collaborative, strategic and open-minded.
- Superior oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to build solid relationships with key stakeholders and partners.
- You are creative and innovative. You have the next big idea for us!
- 3-5 years of experience in radio operations (on-air would be considered an asset)
Bell is an equal opportunity employer.
Please submit to: Hilary Whyte, General Manager- hilary.whyte@bellmedia.ca