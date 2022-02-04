Currie Truck Centre Donates $10k to Kickstart Your Heart

Currie Truck Centre is a full service Freightliner Dealership with 5 Ontario locations including 3 in Simcoe County. They have proudly served the Transportation & Vocational industries for more than 30 years.

Currie Truck Centre is a proud supporter of local charities in the communities they serve, including the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation.

When the team heard about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, raising funds for defibrillators & crash carts for GBGH, they knew they wanted to help. Inspired further by the match gift of $50,000 from Conrad & Donna Huber, Currie Truck Centre has donated $10,000 to ensure this life-saving equipment is always available at GBGH.

Currie Truck Centre would like to note that, “We are always proud to help the GBGH Foundation with their fundraising efforts and we feel very strongly about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign. We encourage all local businesses to come together to help support the GBGH in reaching their goal.”

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

To learn more about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, click here.