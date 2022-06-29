$18k lottery win, not bad birthday present for Orillia resident

Heather Rowe of Orillia is the winner of the Soldiers' 50/50 raffle for June, taking home $18,808 ahead of celebrating her birthday next week!

"I guess I was just feeling lucky. I haven't played in months, and to suddenly win! Oh my goodness," said Rowe, after working to contain her excitement.

Despite being a relatively new resident of Orillia, Soldiers' Memorial Hospital has played a significant role in Heather's pursuit of a healthy life. As a way to give back, she supported the Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle, saying "At least my money goes towards the hospital and the machines everybody uses."

Heather is looking forward to surprising her kids with the good news and says her winnings might go towards a new car. In the meantime, she's glad there’s a community hospital like Soldiers’ there to support the needs of her and her young family.

