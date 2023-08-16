200 riders to cycle for hope this Saturday

The Georgian Bay Cycle for Hope, a one-day fundraiser in support of the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene, is coming up this Saturday, August 19. The event is the GBCSC’s largest fundraiser of the year and over $100,000 has already been raised to date. This year’s Cycle for Hope will feature a Family Fun Ride/Walk Route for all ages and abilities. Registration to take part in the event closes on Friday.

It is expected that over 200 cyclists from all around Georgian Bay and across the province will be taking to North Simcoe roads and trails during this year’s event. Rider registration begins after 7 a.m. and all riders will be on the road by mid morning.

The event includes a special post-ride celebration at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in Penetanguishene later Saturday morning. There will be live music by Emma Reynolds along with family-fun activities including lawn games, face painting, and activities provided by the Midland Public Library. Great food will be available from MegaMindful Living along with BBQ items available for purchase. The entire community is invited to come to the event site and cheer on cyclists as they complete their Cycle for Hope.

Everyone can also participate by making a donation. To donate, just go to www.gbcycleforhope.akaraisin.com/ui/cycleforhope/pledge/sponsor/start .

A special thanks to Enbridge (Green Jersey Sponsor), Deluxe, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Den Bosch & Finchley, Royal Homes (White Jersey Sponsors), as well as our many other sponsors and community supporters.