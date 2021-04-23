25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala
Our hosts, Jason McCoy and Carey Moran, will take guests through a sublime evening filled with music, entertainment from Carla Collins and Humble Howard, a spectacular silent auction and more!
This is event is FREE with registration.
The Tender Hearts Gala is our largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this event help us continue to provide peer support and education free of charge for grieving children and families in our community
Click here for event registration:
http://https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/seasons-centre-for-grieving-children/events/25th-annual-tender-hearts-gala-2/
Check out the Auction Here:
