56th Annual ACM Awards !

The good news is LUKE BRYAN has recovered from COVID-19. He won Entertainer of the Year and accepted the award from the "American Idol" set in L.A.!

Other big winners were MAREN MORRIS, who won Top Female Vocalist, plus Song of the Year for "The Bones". THOMAS RHETT was named Top Male Vocalist. And CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE took home Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now".



KEITH URBAN and MICKEY GUYTON co-hosted, MIRANDA LAMBERT and ELLE KING opened the show with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)". Miranda came back later to help CHRIS STAPLETON perform "Maggie's Song", because his wife Morgane couldn't be there. She's a Doula, which means somebody's baby was on the way and she had to be there.



There was a nice moment when DIERKS BENTLEY and THE WAR AND TREATY did a bluegrass cover of U2's "Pride (In The Name of Love)" at Nashville's Station Inn. They dedicated it to the club's owner, J.T. Gray, who passed away last month.



MICKEY GUYTON took center stage to sing "Hold On" . . . her song from the 2019 faith-based movie "Breakthrough". She really poured her heart into it.

Top to bottom, the show lacked the live crowd feel (of course) but the hosts and performers did a great job of making it another successful year celebrating Country's Best!!

This Year's ACM Award Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan

Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett

Top Female Vocalist: Maren Morris

Top Vocal Group: Old Dominion

Top Vocal Duo: Dan + Shay

Album of the Year: "Starting Over", Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: "The Bones", Maren Morris

Single Record of the Year: "I Hope You're Happy Now", Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jimmie Allen

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Gabby Barrett

Video of the Year: Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful""

Music Event of the Year: "I Hope You're Happy Now", Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

(The Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best New Artist winners were announced before the show.)



