A big day for a favourite listener, Happy Birthday Betty!
One of our favourite listeners turns 85 today - and her friends want all of Pure Country to help her celebrate.
Happy Birthday Betty Shelswell!
Pure Country staffers first met Betty when she was an usher at the Casino Rama Entertainment Centre. We looked forward to her frequent calls and comments, and have come to consider Betty one of our Pure Country family members!
According to her good friend Terry, Betty currently spends most of her day puttering in her gardens, digging in the dirt, caring for her cat Sandy and feeding cookies to just about any dog in the park where she lives in Severn Township.
If you know Betty, there is a sign in front of her place today, encouraging you to honk to say Happy Birthday!
It would mean a lot to Betty, and it would mean a lot to her friends and family at Pure Country!
