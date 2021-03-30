A childlike cereal for grown ups with dietary issues
Are you looking for a high-protein, Keto-friendly, gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, wheat-free, naturally flavoured, totally delicious childlike breakfast cereal for grown-ups?
Magic Spoon fits the bill - and it is now available in Canada.
It comes in fruity, frosted, cocoa, cinnamon and peanut butter flavours.
At $49 for a case of four boxes of cereal, It's a little pricey, but you'll find that with most foods designed for special dietary needs are.
