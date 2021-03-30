iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

A childlike cereal for grown ups with dietary issues

cereal

Are you looking for a high-protein, Keto-friendly, gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, wheat-free, naturally flavoured, totally delicious childlike breakfast cereal for grown-ups?

Magic Spoon fits the bill - and it is now available in Canada.

It comes in fruity, frosted, cocoa, cinnamon and peanut butter flavours.

At $49 for a case of four boxes of cereal, It's a little pricey, but you'll find that with most foods designed for special dietary needs are.

Check it out here

 

 

You may be interested in...

  • bryan

    Luke Bryan Surprises 'Idol' Contestant With Opry Offer

    Alex Miller is going to get to perform at the famed venue.
  • Buy Food Bank

    Feeding Families: Restaurant Edition

    Buy Lunch for The Food Bank - Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses.  In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now.  Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals.  We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.  
  • missing curran

    Orillia OPP asking for help to locate missing teen

    MISSING: Orillia OPP are attempting to locate 15 year old David CURRAN. He was last seen Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 1am. We have a picture and full description at our website.
  • orillia online hunt

    Downtown Orillia hosts virtual Easter scavenger hunt

    Downtown Orillia is running an online Easter Scavenger Hunt once again this year, as we are still unable to gather in person. On Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, tune in to our Facebook page and keep an eye out for the scavenger hunt questions to be uploaded at 9:30am.
  • phelpston food (Custom)

    Takeout Takeaway - LA Hills Pizzeria, Phelpston Roadhouse

    Every Thursday night Pure Country announcers order food from a local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown, and they are encouraging listeners to do the same. Check out the March 25th edition.
  • missing curran

    Orillia OPP asking for help to locate missing teen

    MISSING: Orillia OPP are attempting to locate 15 year old David CURRAN. He was last seen Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 1am. We have a picture and full description at our website.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca