A Collingwood man is dead after an early morning fire

A Collingwood man is dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The approximately 30-year-old man lived in an apartment above a garage at 50 Moberly Street.

A fire services spokesman said the fire started in the apartment, and the damage was contained to a single unit.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been summoned to investigate the cause of the fire.

