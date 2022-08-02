A Collingwood man is dead after an early morning fire
A Collingwood man is dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
The approximately 30-year-old man lived in an apartment above a garage at 50 Moberly Street.
A fire services spokesman said the fire started in the apartment, and the damage was contained to a single unit.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been summoned to investigate the cause of the fire.
You may be interested in...
-
Boots and Hearts 2022 - Line-Up Update!Boots & Hearts 2022 Headliners Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line & Jake Owen. August 4-7 at Burls Creek. Republic Live shocked country fans across the nation with previously announced headliner Shania Twain, returning home to Canada for her first ever Canadian festival appearance
-
A Collingwood man is dead after an early morning fireA Collingwood man is dead after a fire at an apartment on Moberly Street early Tuesday morning. The Fire Marshall's Office is investigating.
-
Hole in One golfer drives away in a new carYou often see hole in one contests at golf tournaments with a car up for grabs for anyone lucky enough to get the ace on the hole. I've never known one to be won... until now!