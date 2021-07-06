A HEAT WARNING has been issued, here's what you need to know

Protect yourself during extreme heat warning

SIMCOE MUSKOKA – An extreme heat warning has been issued for today for communities in our region, a reminder that people should be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating, says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

During the heat, you should be taking care to avoid overheating.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated.

Stay cool indoors

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

Keep physical activity to a minimum.

Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating. Check in on these people to make sure they’re staying safe.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/heat

or call Health Connection weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (705) 721-7520 (1-877-721-7520).