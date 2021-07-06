A HEAT WARNING has been issued, here's what you need to know
Protect yourself during extreme heat warning
SIMCOE MUSKOKA – An extreme heat warning has been issued for today for communities in our region, a reminder that people should be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating, says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.
During the heat, you should be taking care to avoid overheating.
- Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated.
- Stay cool indoors
- If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.
- Keep physical activity to a minimum.
- Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.
Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating. Check in on these people to make sure they’re staying safe.
For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/heat
or call Health Connection weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (705) 721-7520 (1-877-721-7520).
You may be interested in...
-
Hey Central Ontario - you up for a fun but epic sign war?We aren't sure where it started, but we know they are having a lighthearted battle of the signs in communities across the province - and it's time for Central Ontario to get in on the action!
-
Roundabout coming to 93 and Vinden in MidlandConstruction is to begin this week on a new roundabout in the Midland area - and the prospect of having to use the traffic feature has residents conflicted
-
Barrie Police issue home rental scam alertRenters with good intentions trying to navigate a competitive housing market need to be on the lookout !